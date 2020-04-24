Mrs. Essie P. Nelson was born on February 13, 1930 and passed away at her home in Slaughter, LA on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a devout Christian and loved the Lord with all her heart. She loved flowers, bird watching, and TV shows about mountain life and survival. Her greatest joys in life were talking about Jesus and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved everybody and anyone who met her loved her as well. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fronie and Henry Hillard, 5 brothers, 5 sisters, her husband, Norman M. Nelson Sr., in Feb. 1975, a son, Charles E. Nelson, in Feb. 2009, and a grandson, Kenneth W. Combs, in July 2008. She leaves nine children and their spouses: Dolly Osborne, David Combs, Lewis and Kathy Combs, Gracie and Doty Pizzolato, Norman Jr. and Patty Nelson, Steven Nelson, Sharon Boone and her fiance, Jason Mocker, Joseph and Annette Nelson, and Mattie and Gary Barns. She also leaves 23 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, a younger sister, Mary Lee Wethington Collins of Kentucky, and a host of other relatives. She was laid to rest on the morning of Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Patterson Cemetery in Slaughter, LA after a beautiful graveside ceremony. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

