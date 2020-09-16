1/1
Estelle Burton Griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Estelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Estelle Burton Griffin died on September 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Mae and Percy Burton, Sr., mother of Donald Burton Sr., sister of Lenamae, Tyrone, Willie and Brenda. Estelle is survived by three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Relatives, friends of the family, Pastors and members of Caffin Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1029 Caffin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117 are invited to attend Funeral Services at this location on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Viewing at 9:00 a.m., officiant Elder Michael Cox, Sr., Interment Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Dennis Funeral Home, (504) 899-8252.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
09:00 AM
Caffin Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Caffin Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Funeral Home - New Orleans
1812 Lousiana Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70115
(504) 899-8252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved