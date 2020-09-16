Estelle Burton Griffin died on September 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Mae and Percy Burton, Sr., mother of Donald Burton Sr., sister of Lenamae, Tyrone, Willie and Brenda. Estelle is survived by three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Relatives, friends of the family, Pastors and members of Caffin Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1029 Caffin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117 are invited to attend Funeral Services at this location on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Viewing at 9:00 a.m., officiant Elder Michael Cox, Sr., Interment Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to Dennis Funeral Home, (504) 899-8252.

