Estelle Prater Douglas
1938 - 2020
Estelle Prater Douglas was born December 28,1938. She entered peacefully into rest with her devoted husband by her side on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Private memorial service will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Immediate family only. Service will be at Miller and Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Zachary-Slaughter Hwy. 19, Zachary, La. 70791. She leaves to cherish memories a devoted husband of 50 years, Milton Douglas, Jr., four sisters Mae Neal, Avondale La., Deloris Newman, Kenner, La., Irma Woodside, Minnie Cage both of Woodville Ms., one brother Johnny Prater, Woodville, Ms. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister. Arrangements entrusted to Miller and Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, La.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial service
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
