Service Information

Church Funeral Service & Crematory
9422 Florida Blvd Ste D1/D2
Walker , LA 70785
(225)-271-4574

Visitation
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Istrouma Baptist Church
10500 Sam Rushing Drive
Baton Rouge , LA

Service
12:00 PM
Istrouma Baptist Church
10500 Sam Rushing Drive
Baton Rouge , LA

A ceremony celebrating the life of Mrs. Estelline Thoms Van Buskirk will be held at 12:00pm Tuesday at Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, visitation will begin at 10:00am until time of service. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Esther was born on July 12, 1932 in Baton Rouge, LA to Riley and Irene Bennett Thoms and departed from this life on May 22, 2019, she was 86 years old. Esther loved the Lord and was a devout Christian. Her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sons Jack, James Riley and George Robert Van Buskirk Jr., brother Riley Thoms Jr., son-in-law Darryl Stephens, daughter-in-law Peggy Van Buskirk, grandson James Van Buskirk, and former husband Bob Van Buskirk. Esther is survived by her children Allen Wayne Van Buskirk, Teri Stephens, grandchildren Jason and George Robert Van Buskirk III, Erika Doshi, Jamie Stephens, Amber Stephens-Harwood, Heather Horton, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons. Pallbearers will be Matt Brocato, Stephen Dicharry, Andrew Sibley, Randy Thoms, Bobby Van Buskirk III and Jason Van Buskirk. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Walker, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019

