Ester Haydel Powers, age 78, native of Burnside, LA, resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visiting at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Eric V. Gyan at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Ester is survived by her husband, Lloyd Powers, of 59 years; six children and their spouses, Sherri and Ricky Villar Sr., Carl and Melinda Powers, Tim and Kristina Powers, Lori and Gary Melancon, Scott and Tracie Powers, and Keith and Joy Powers; sister, Mae Battard; brother, Melvin Haydel; fifteen grandchildren, C.J., Cody, Sarina, Jayda, Hannah, Halie, Harlee, and Hunter Powers, Misty Battles, Samantha Clement, Ricky Villar Jr., Tiffany Standley, Heather Johnson, Daedree Wollaston, and Kaiden Ashford; and thirteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Sr. and Adaline Martinez Haydel; daughter, Darlene Becnel; sister, Margaret Berteau; brothers, Hilton, Joseph Jr., and Lawrence Haydel; and daughter-in-law, Tina Powers. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.