Dr. Ester J. Walls entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2020 at the age of 42. Survived by her mother, Alice J. McClinton; 3 sisters; 1 brother. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA.

