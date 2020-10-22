Ester Lee Spears Roan, a native of Clinton, Louisiana, was born on July 26, 1929. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Albert Roan. Ester was a faithful member of Beechgrove Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board, Golden Age and Sisterhood Ministries. Ester graduated from Clinton High School. She also attended Cosmetology school and received her Nurses Aide certification from James M. Frasier Vocational Technology School. Ester's employment history included working as a Commissioner at the voting poll, private caregiver at The Guest House Nursing Facility, but her most important work and passion was being a homemaker to her husband and 10 children. To continue her legacy and cherish her memories she leaves four sons and three daughters-in-law, Maurice A. Roan, James (Patricia) Roan, Darrel K. Roan, Howard (Abilean) Roan, Lucille Roan all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Georgia (James) Comena of Ethel, Louisiana. Patricia L. R. McCaleb, Linda F. Roan, Jacqueline (Joseph) Roan-Lea, all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Satin (Ronnald) Howard, of Indianapolis, Indiana. 42 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Three sisters and four brothers-in-law, two brothers and four sisters-in-law, one Godchild, one Godsister, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Winford Roan, Sr., daughter-in-law, Jean C. Roan, three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three brothers, and an infant, three sisters, one Goddaughter, one Godson as well as other sisters and brothers-in-law.

