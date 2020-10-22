1/1
Ester Lee Spears Roan
1929 - 2020
Ester Lee Spears Roan, a native of Clinton, Louisiana, was born on July 26, 1929. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Albert Roan. Ester was a faithful member of Beechgrove Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board, Golden Age and Sisterhood Ministries. Ester graduated from Clinton High School. She also attended Cosmetology school and received her Nurses Aide certification from James M. Frasier Vocational Technology School. Ester's employment history included working as a Commissioner at the voting poll, private caregiver at The Guest House Nursing Facility, but her most important work and passion was being a homemaker to her husband and 10 children. To continue her legacy and cherish her memories she leaves four sons and three daughters-in-law, Maurice A. Roan, James (Patricia) Roan, Darrel K. Roan, Howard (Abilean) Roan, Lucille Roan all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Georgia (James) Comena of Ethel, Louisiana. Patricia L. R. McCaleb, Linda F. Roan, Jacqueline (Joseph) Roan-Lea, all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Satin (Ronnald) Howard, of Indianapolis, Indiana. 42 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Three sisters and four brothers-in-law, two brothers and four sisters-in-law, one Godchild, one Godsister, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Winford Roan, Sr., daughter-in-law, Jean C. Roan, three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three brothers, and an infant, three sisters, one Goddaughter, one Godson as well as other sisters and brothers-in-law.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mrs. Roan was an angel on earth. Having a smile, hug, kind word or hot plate of food to whomever needed it. She will be missed by many.
Eric Sims
Friend
October 21, 2020
Jackie, Pat, Darryl and The rest of the Family, You Guy’s have my Sincere Condolences. I pray God’s comfort and understanding through this process. Hold on to each other, and continue holding on to those sweet memories...GOD BLESS
Jennifer M. Stansberry
Friend
