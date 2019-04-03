Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Aloysius LeJeune Mabile. View Sign

Esther Aloysius (LeJeune) Mabile died peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Brusly, Louisiana in 1923, she was married to Adam Joseph Mabile for 40 years before he preceded her in death in 1988. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Lucille, Iola, Ada, Ivy, Daniel, Owen and Harvey. She is survived by her five children, Terry (Patricia), Paul (Mary), Douglas, Susan (Paul Aucoin) and Daniel, as well as nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. As a young woman, Esther spent several years working as a secretary in the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, then she and Adam raised their five children on a sugarcane farm in Napoleonville before moving to "town" in the 70s. Esther's life's work was being a loving homemaker, fantastic mother and then the best grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could have. She had the biggest heart and was as kind as she was strong. After Adam passed, she taught herself to drive and took over the household, which remained full of life with her children visiting most weekends, and the summers booked with long visits from all of the grandkids. She tirelessly and happily cooked everyone's favorite meals while sticking to her own famously healthy diet and spent hours playing board games with the grandkids, only occasionally sitting down to perhaps enjoy a vodka with orange juice once everyone else was happy and full. She loved to read and surely checked out every book in the Napoleonville library and then made her way through the grocery-bags full of additional books brought by her kids. She was everyone's favorite back-scratcher and coffee-milk maker and rarely missed Wheel of Fortune - usually enjoying it with the company of family. She spent the last fifteen years living in Luling with daughter Susan and son-in-law Paul, where she could still be counted on for making coffee each morning and afternoon, reading books by the dozen, never forgetting a birthday, and peeling apple slices as special snacks for her great granddaughter. She remained healthy, beautiful and full of energy, celebrating her 91st birthday whale-watching in Mexico. She will be deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have her in their life. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, April 6 at St. Anne's Church in Napoleonville, with a wake 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., also at the church.

315 Franklin St

Napoleonville , LA 70390

