Esther Ann McHardy Chenevert, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Esther Ann was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and LSU, where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. After raising her family, Esther Ann worked for many happy years at the LSU Office Of Registrar from where she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Colin A. and Julia C. McHardy, husband Henry M. Chenevert, Jr., sister Margaret Pool, son Richard P. Chenevert, and daughter in law Barbara Chenevert. She is survived by her daughters Lee Chenevert and Denise (Ivan) Phillips, brother Louis A. (Jackie) McHardy , grandchildren Brian (Erin) Aguillard, Jennifer (Todd) Parker, Melanie Aguillard, Hunter (Emily) Chenevert, Ryan (Kristen) Phillips, Benjamin Phillips, and Savannah Chenevert, eight great grandchildren, a niece and several nephews. Esther Ann was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 10:00am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00am, celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church or St. Joseph Hospice. Private family burial at Roselawn Cemetery following Mass.