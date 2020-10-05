Esther Elizabeth Streng Staats passed away peacefully at her home on October 3, 2020. Esther was born on June 24, 1938 in Seguin, TX to Adolph and Eizabeth Streng. She loved music and singing. She was part of the choir at Texas Lutheran College and even changed her major so that she could travel with them. In 1960 she married William Staats and then taught third grade in Austin until they started a family. Her passion for singing continued at church where she was a choir member, helped choose hymns, and supported the music programs. Church was an important part of her life, and she had many different roles over the years. She was also very interested in politics and helped with various campaigns. Esther's biggest love was family and friends. Ever the consummate hostess and caretaker, she always tried to make sure everyone was comfortable, lent support, remembered birthdays, and saved every card she ever received. She developed strong and true lifelong friendships, which she cherished. She took many photos and loved looking through those and remembering travels and celebrations. Esther is preceded in death by her husband Willie, as well as brothers Adolph and Frederick Streng. She is survived by her son Stephen, her daughter and son in law Kristine and Allen Brzozowski, and her grandchildren Audrey and Darren Staats and Kaylen and Ryan Brzozowski, as well as her brother Paul Streng. A small visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Wednesday from 3pm until prayer service at 4:45pm. Esther will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, October 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, no wait, she loved flowers. You are welcome to send Flowers. She also supported Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court St. Seguin, TX, 78155, St. Paul Lutheran Church 2021 Tara Blvd, Baton Rouge, 70808, and Breast Cancer charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store