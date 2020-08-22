Esther "Lee" Garcia Watts, 89, passed away in her home Thursday, August 20, 2020 under the watchful care of her family and Hospice. She was a native of Fort Worth, TX, but came as a bride to Baton Rouge 63 years ago with her husband, Dewitt Watts, Sr. Although not born in Baton Rouge, she embraced the culture of the South and surrounded herself with all things symbolizing her new home state. Ms. Lee, as she was known was a dedicated member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and loved attending mass and special services there. She enjoyed reading and sewing; but was happiest when surrounded by her family. She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She supported her children's schools and shared her cooking and sewing skills with local Girl Scout troops for many years. She always felt that stability was important to growing children and provided a solid foundation for her family. She and Mr. Dewitt were indeed the "safe haven" in the storms of life. Their door was always open, as were ears and hearts. Problems were always more manageable after discussing them with Mom. She was never too busy to offer advice or comfort, never too tired to babysit grandchildren or great-grandchildren and quick with a solution for the gravy on a pot roast, the hem of a dress or a problem at work. She taught her children many things as they grew up, but most important were a strong faith in God and the value of family. She and Mr. Dewitt taught them to love one another, respect each other and always have each other's backs. Perhaps she was already preparing them to continue without her. She is preceded in death by parents, Seferino and Martina Garcia; 7 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her husband Dewitt; two sisters, Victoria Salinas and Georgia Garcia; her children, Dewitt Watts, Jr. and his wife Robin; Duayne Watts and his wife Marion; Debi Watts Cesario; and Melanie Watts Seeling and her husband Ric; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Esther's passing leaves a hole in the hearts of those close to her, but she was a woman of faith and strength who God has released from the pain and limitations of her physical form. With Him she will, "soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint." Isiah 40:31. All services will be held Monday August 24th at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Florida Blvd. Visitation from 8:30am to 10:00am, religious service at 10:00am led by Fr. Tom Duhe and a Christian burial to follow. Pall Bearers are Adam Watts, Christopher Watts, Trace Seeling, Andrew Rhorer, Jason Albin and Joe Olivares. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Shriners Hospitals
.