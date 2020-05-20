Esther Lee Glasper
Esther Lee Glasper died peacefully at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital on May 13, 2020 at the age on 81. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Daniel Glasper, Jr., 3 daughters, Felicia(Stephen) Boyd, Valerie Glasper, and Karla Glasper; 1 son, Sheldon(Renee) Glasper; 3 grandsons, Dorian, Va'Len and Jeffrey Glasper, all of Baton Rouge, LA. 2 sisters, Sarah Kenerson of Baton Rouge, LA and Mary Kenerson of Olive Branch, MS.; 2 brothers, Louis Kenerson and Lucius Kenerson of Centreville, MS. 2 sisters in law, Rosa Lee Scott of Baton Rouge, LA and Audrey Kenerson of Centreville, MS.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers. A walk through visitation will take place Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at the Second Baptist Church, 914 North Acadian Thrwy W, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Rev. Leo Cyrus, Sr. Pastor. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son.

Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Second Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
May 20, 2020
Mrs. Patricia Augustus Phenix Hayes and Family of Baton Rouge La
May 20, 2020
Mrs Judy Augustus Guy and Family of Baton Rouge La
