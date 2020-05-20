Esther Lee Glasper died peacefully at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital on May 13, 2020 at the age on 81. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Daniel Glasper, Jr., 3 daughters, Felicia(Stephen) Boyd, Valerie Glasper, and Karla Glasper; 1 son, Sheldon(Renee) Glasper; 3 grandsons, Dorian, Va'Len and Jeffrey Glasper, all of Baton Rouge, LA. 2 sisters, Sarah Kenerson of Baton Rouge, LA and Mary Kenerson of Olive Branch, MS.; 2 brothers, Louis Kenerson and Lucius Kenerson of Centreville, MS. 2 sisters in law, Rosa Lee Scott of Baton Rouge, LA and Audrey Kenerson of Centreville, MS.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers. A walk through visitation will take place Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at the Second Baptist Church, 914 North Acadian Thrwy W, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Rev. Leo Cyrus, Sr. Pastor. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store