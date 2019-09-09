Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Lynch Poirrier. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Amana Christian Fellowship 310 Milton Road Maurice , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Esther Lynch Poirrier announces her passing on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Esther was a beautiful person inside and out. She was very loving and kind to all and will be greatly missed. She spent many years serving her community in the medical field as a nurse and an orthopedic physician's assistant. A celebration of her life will be held at Amana Christian Fellowship, 310 Milton Road, Maurice, LA at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The service will be celebrated by her grandson, Pastor Jason Miller. Esther will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family; husband, Armond Pete Poirrier of Baton Rouge LA; children, Michael Miller (Kathleen) of Baton Rouge LA, Harriet Jones (Terry) of Boulder CO, Leslie Lonidier of Waxahachie TX, Mona DeLatin (Donald) of Brusly LA; step children, Barrett and Nicole Lynch, Gregory Poirrier (Amy) of Gonzales LA, Kevin Poirrier (Lisa) of Church Point LA, and Eric Hammett of Gonzales LA; sister Yvonne Simar (George) of New Iberia, LA; sixteen grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Cleve and Lucy Roy, husbands Philip Miller and Newton Lynch, son-in-law Jimmie Lonidier, sisters Alverda LeJeune and Anna Reed, and great grandson Jeremy Paul Miller. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019

