It is with heavy hearts that the family of Esther Lynch Poirrier announces her passing on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 87. Esther was a beautiful person inside and out. She was very loving and kind to all and will be greatly missed. She spent many years serving her community in the medical field as a nurse and an orthopedic physician's assistant. A celebration of her life will be held at Amana Christian Fellowship, 310 Milton Road, Maurice, LA at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The service will be celebrated by her grandson, Pastor Jason Miller. Esther will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her family; husband, Armond Pete Poirrier of Baton Rouge LA; children, Michael Miller (Kathleen) of Baton Rouge LA, Harriet Jones (Terry) of Boulder CO, Leslie Lonidier of Waxahachie TX, Mona DeLatin (Donald) of Brusly LA; step children, Barrett and Nicole Lynch, Gregory Poirrier (Amy) of Gonzales LA, Kevin Poirrier (Lisa) of Church Point LA, and Eric Hammett of Gonzales LA; sister Yvonne Simar (George) of New Iberia, LA; sixteen grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Cleve and Lucy Roy, husbands Philip Miller and Newton Lynch, son-in-law Jimmie Lonidier, sisters Alverda LeJeune and Anna Reed, and great grandson Jeremy Paul Miller.
