Esther Strickland Bryson
Esther Strickland Bryson passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 80. She was the perfect wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. All who knew her were instantly warmed by her contagious smile, loving heart, and kind soul. She is survived by her five children, Sharon Escue Griffith (Scott); Randall Escue (Cheryl); Jeffrey Escue (Connie); Daniel Escue (Dollie); and Cary Bryson (Angie); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth Strickland Gibbs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Ray Bryson; her parents, George Strickland and Sarah Campell Strickland; and her brother, George Strickland. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, with the rosary being recited at 6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jacob Escue, Dustin Trotti, Brandon Escue, Joseph Bryson, Luke Bryson and Michael Ackermann. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and care extended to her by The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Louisiana. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
NOV
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
NOV
5
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial Park
