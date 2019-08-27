Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estin Jacob Young. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Viewing 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Rosary 5:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Viewing 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Estin Jacob Young, 87, of Baton Rouge died a peaceful death on Saturday, August 24, 2019. This would have been the 62nd anniversary of his wedding to his beloved wife, Margaret. Estin was born in New Orleans, LA on July 28, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Rosalie Boehler Young, his brother Calvin, and Margaret, his loving wife of 58 years. He is survived by eight children, seven sons and one daughter. Estin's sons are Brian (Andrea), John (Gay), Steve (Karen), Greg (Mo), Glenn (Debbie), David (Terryann), and Michael (Sandra). Daughter Pam and husband Mike Maxwell. He is also survived by a sister, Rosalie Quigley (Jim) and brother, Charles Young. Estin and Margaret were blessed with 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandkids. Estin attended St. Matthew's Parochial Elementary school and St. Aloysius High school in New Orleans. He then served his country in the Navy onboard the U.S.S. Halsey Powell destroyer during the Korean War. Through the GI bill, Estin was able to attend LSU and earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering, for which he was forever grateful. Before graduating from LSU, Estin met the absolute love of his life, Margaret Carlino. They married in 1957, and within eight years had their brew of eight children. As a Mechanical Engineer, Estin worked for Standard Brand in New Orleans, as well as Chrysler Corporation. Under his tenure with Chrysler, six years were spent at the Michoud plant under the NASA Space Program. The other four were under the automotive program in Detroit. He also worked for Jacobs Engineers in Baton Rouge before his retirement. Throughout his working career, he was an amazingly supportive father. He was involved with Toastmasters, where he served in every office up to President of the organization. He also served as a lector at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. During retirement, Estin loved family get-togethers, watching LSU, New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans play. His favorite activity was the monthly poker game with his sons. Viewing will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home Thursday, August 29 from 5:00 p.m-9:00 p.m., with rosary to be said at 5:00 p.m. for those willing to participate. A short viewing will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. The burial will be at Greenoaks Cemetery following the end of Mass. In lieu of flowers, and in "sweet" memory of our father, the family requests donations to be made to the Southeast Louisiana Veteran's Home (SELVH), toward supplies for their new soft serve ice-cream machine. Send donations to SELVH, ? Ice-cream supplies, at Southeast LA Veterans Home 4080 West Airline Hwy. Reserve LA 70084. The family feels so much gratitude to the amazing care providers who assisted Estin on this journey through his battle with Parkinson's disease. Rest in peace in Mama's arms, Daddy! 