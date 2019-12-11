|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etelka Chambliss Kelly.
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
|
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Etelka Chambliss Kelly, age 89, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Etelka is survived by her daughters: Christine Kelly Horne and Donna Kelly Moore; grandchildren: Dennis and Shea David, Alisha and Shaun Gyger, Christopher and Meghan Matt, Kayla and Jacob Wooten; great grandchildren: Hope David, Kate David, Presley Matt, Deborah Grace David, Mackenzie Gyger, Annsley Wooten, Elikai Matt, Elizabeth Reese Gyger, Charleigh David, Tallullah Matt, Blaine Gyger, Arrow Matt, Canah Wooten; siblings: Thomas "Pete" (Virginia) Chambliss, Eva "Midge" Bankston, Evelyn Nichols, Betty Wall, Angie (Richard) Lloyd and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years: Douglas Kelly; her daughter: Debbie Kelly David; her mother: Effie Hammond Chambliss; her father: Curtis Chambliss; brothers: Milo Chambliss, James Chambliss. Etelka was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family, babysitting children, taught Sunday school to kindergartners, loved playing card games with friends, reading books, working in her yard and baking sweet treats. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care of our mother and grandmother. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Service, Inc., 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Dr. Leo Miller. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|