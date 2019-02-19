Etha 'T Ciel' Butler, a native and resident of East Baton Rouge, she died at 8:15 pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Saint Claire Manor Nursing Home. She was 85. Visiting at True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St., BR LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am, conducted by Rev. Dennis Hebert. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Desselle Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019