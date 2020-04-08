Ethan O. Dorsey, native of New Orleans and resident of Gonzales, graduate of McDonogh 35 class of 1995, Southern University A&M College where he earned a B.S. in Chemistry and the University of LA at Lafayette where he earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was employed by Dow Chemical, BASF, Noranda Alumina and BP. He is survived by his wife, Aarika Dorsey; mother, Bernice Dorsey; brother, Joseph M. Dorsey, Jr.; sisters, Sherelda Dorsey and Shelia Dorsey; nieces, Cidnae Ballet, Christian Williams, Chirstan Williams, and Samiya Matthews; nephew, Jordan Matthews; sister-in-law, Angela Ealem (Ronnie); mother-in-law, Edith Spruel; best friends, Marcus Cotton and Roderick Frasier, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his father Joseph M. Dorsey, Sr.; brother, Marvin Dorsey; maternal grandparents, Patience and Moses Smith; and paternal grandparents, Maxine and Edward Dorsey. His viewing will be on Friday, April 10, 2020, 10:00 - 11:00AM at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 4228 Thalia Street, NOLA, Pastor Herman Brown, Sr. officiating. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020