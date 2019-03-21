Ethel "Ethie" Louise Williams departed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 71, a native Belle Rose, LA and a resident of St. James, LA. Memorial service to be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Community Worship Center, 6688 Highway 70 North, Plattenville, LA. at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019