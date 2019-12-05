Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel B. Ponson. View Sign Service Information Pugh's Mortuary Llc 58233 Plaquemine St Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-2860 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel B. Ponson, a native and resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center on Saturday, November 30, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 73. Ethel was educated in the Iberville Parish School System and graduated from Iberville High School in 1964. Ethel leaves to cherish her memories her children: Joseph D. Ponson, Eric D. (Thomasine) Ponson, Jason A. Russ, and Venita M. (Domonick J. Landry, Sr.); grandchildren, Oran J. Hines, De'Onte A. Russ, Da'Vonte A. Russ, Domonique J. Landry, Domonick J. Landry, Jr., and Kinlyn A. Carlin; great-grandchildren, E'lijah T. Rogers and Aubrey A. Crosby; sisters: Pearline A. Osborne, Gloria D. Brooks, and Brenda M. Duncan; brother: Robert (Janice) Bridgewater, of Los Angeles, California; sisters-in-laws: Elyria Bridgewater and Mary Bridgewater; godchildren: Marlin Riley, Drexel Brooks, and Joshua Thibodeaux; a devoted family friend, Diana J. Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ethel is preceded in death by her parents: Freddie and Viola Bridgewater, Sr.; sisters: Ruby M. Riley and Doris Bridgewater; brothers: Freddie Bridgewater Jr, Leroy Bridgewater, Richard Bridgewater, Earl Bridgewater, Sr. and Charles Bridgewater. There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date. Arrangements and Professional Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019

