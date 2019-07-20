Ethel Myles (Sue or Susie) Bailey died peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, at the age of 87, at Clarity Hospice. She was a native of Plaquemine, LA. and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a retired educator with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. She is survived by her devoted husband, Cleveland Sr., Son, Cleve Jr. Daughter, Joanne (Cristin) Thomas, grandson Blake Jackson Bailey and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation, Friday, July 26th 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion First Baptist Church, 357 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Rene' F. Brown officiating.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 26, 2019