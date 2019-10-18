Ethel C. Tapps

Service Information
Neely United Methodist Church
1755 Thomas H Delpit Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 344-2050
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neely United Methodist Church
1755 Thomas H Delpit Drive
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Neely United Methodist Church
1755 Thomas H Delpit Drive
Obituary
A native of Clinton, Louisiana and a long time resident of Baton Rouge, Ethel was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. She was a retired beautician, sitter, and foster grandparent. Visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Neely United Methodist Church (1755 Thomas H Delpit Drive) from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev Isaac Hammond. Survivors include: niece and caregiver, Jerrolane Winfield (Foley); great granddaughter, Ashley Edwards, Sarasota, Florida; special nieces, Ola Mims (Herman), Dorthy Beckwith, Dr Jacqulin Jacobs, Josephine Spears (Nathaniel), and Emily Hinyard (Jerone); special nephew, Ronald Sensley (Gladys).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
