Ethel Carpenter Watts
1922 - 2020
Ethel was born January 4, 1922 in Baton Rouge and passed away May 5, 2020 at age 98. She was a homemaker and a member of Galilee Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Ethel is survived by daughter Claudette Roberts and husband, Terry; step-son Oliver Gene Watts and wife Gracie; granddaughter Jennifer Roberts; grandson Lane Roberts; and a great granddaughter Ashlyn Schmidt. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Claude W. Watts; step-son Danny Lane; brothers, Henry "Doc", Favrot "Dude", Willie Boyd "Johnny", Morris "Red" and Allen "Skinny", William, and Landry Carpenter; and sisters Camille Kennard and Dubbie Whitehead. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ted Williams. All are invited. Pallbearers will be Phillip, David, Thomas and Samuel Doucet, and Lane Roberts. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Galilee Baptist Church for the youth.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
