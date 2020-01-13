Ethel Cecile Harrell (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Obituary
Ethel Cecile Harrell was born on September 28, 1934 in Fordoche, Louisiana. She went to be with her husband, Marshall on January 13, 2020. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Marshall, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Bryant (husband Jimmie); 3 sons, Alan (wife Pat), Gordon (wife Mona) and Marvin (wife Denise); 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Helen Coulter & Vivian Labatut; 1 brother, Robert Hebert. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 12 pm until the funeral services begins at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
