Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church New Roads , LA

My task here is complete; my Lord has called me home. I will always be near- in your hearts and memory. Don't allow my passing to sadden your hearts. I am now with all my family and friends that have gone before me, and I will always be with you. I am at such peace that words can't describe. Ethel Chustz passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital at 2:40 am. She was 91, a native of Mix, La. and resident of New Roads, La. She was retired from TG&Y where she worked as a Clerk for over 25 years. She was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, attended the Adoration Chapel for 21 years and enjoyed ironing the altar cloths for masses. Her favorite time of the year was attending Mardi Gras parades and other festivities. She is survived by her daughters, Wilda Webber, Linda Leet (Max), Brenda Toney (J.S.); sisters, Lucille Major, Winona Forty, Gloria Lanier; brother, Lester Cline (Katherine); grandchildren, Lisa LeBeau (Aubrey), Magen Smith (Robin), Sherbie Schurba (Tiffany), Michael Toney (Stephanie), Monica Stringer (Shael), Jimmy Claxton (Alicia), Michelle Spillman (Carey). Great grandchildren, Cody and Trent Landry, Hadley and Reese Smith, Hunter and Hoyt Schurba, Erica Marler, Michael Toney, Jr., Alexis Obenauer, Katelynn Cline, Trey, Crystal and Conner Spillman, Garrett and Paige Schurba; great great grandchildren, Braylon Landry and Adison Hebert. Numerous nieces and nephews, including Dylan and Karly Bello, the two that she cared for as children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Rena Cline; daughter that was born into the arms of angels; daughter, Patsy Ratcliff; grandson, Jacob Schurba; great granddaughter, Haylin Schurba; son-in-law, Charlie Ratcliff. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6 pm until 9 pm and at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Cody and Trent Landry, Lester Cline, Michael Toney, Dylan Bello and Shael Stringer. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020

