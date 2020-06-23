Ethel Collier "Ducky" "MeMe" Cranford, died on Monday, June 23, 2020 at her home in Clinton. She was 78 years old. Visitation will be at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Clinton on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm. Burial will be in the Collier Family Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by a daughter, Karen LeBeau and husband, Jamey. 5 sons, Thad, Keith and wife, Rene, Chris and wife, Vickie, Todd and wife, Mary and Scott. 2 sisters, Betty Harvey and Diane Bourque and husband, Ronnie. 13 grandchildren, Brandi Pellissier, Chandler Cranford, Brennan LeBeau, Jordan Martin, Kennedy LeBeau, Taylor Cranford, Brooke Cranford, Tanner Cranford, Makenzie Cranford, Camille Cranford, Cole Cranford, Bailey Cranford, Collier Cranford. 5 great-grandchildren, Aidyn Anders, Isabella Pellissier, Madeline Pellissier, Landry Martin and Emersyn Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Danny R. Cranford and her parents, Harold T. and Ethel R. Collier. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. "MeMe" made the best strawberry shortcake ever. She loved word search and was a substitute teacher at Zachary Early Learning Center. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.