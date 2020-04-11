Ethel D. Emmons a native of Franklin, La. and resident of Baton Rouge, La. passed away on March 18, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years, Martel W. Emmons Sr.; daughter, Linda Poche; her parents, Pierre and Stella Dupuis; and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Martel W. Emmons Jr.; grandchildren, Adam Emmons, Amy Emmons, Katie Hector; and 11 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a small private viewing and burial was held at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Friends, neighbors and family can leave condolences at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. Many thanks to the owners and staff of Fidelis Care III in Baton Rouge and Canon Hospice for all their good care and service over the years. A celebration of life service will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020