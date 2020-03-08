Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Hyde Strack Thompson. View Sign Service Information Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc 110 Necaise Ave Bay Saint Louis , MS 39520 (228)-467-9031 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Hyde Strack Thompson died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at her Waveland home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Frederick Strack and Ethel Sincer Hyde, her brother, Henry "Hy" Strack Jr, and her husband of 70 years, Horace A. Thompson Jr. She is survived by their four children, Horace "Topper" Thompson III (Susan); Carolyn Abaunza (Donny); Bruce H. Thompson (Bébé); and Susan Louise Thompson. "Amie" is also survived by eight grandchildren, Charles "Clark" Thompson, Jeffrey Hyde Thompson, Donald "Richard" Abaunza, Jr., Megan Thompson Lovoi, Todd Carrere Thompson, Sheldon Thompson Schmidt, Eric "Jove" Graham and Eliot "Forest" Graham; eighteen great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. Ethel graduated from McMain High School in New Orleans and Newcomb College where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She married Horace in 1941. Newly married and pregnant with Topper, she followed Horace to Hawaii where he was stationed as a Marine. He was transferred to the Island of Midway before she was able to join him. She stayed in Hawaii through the bombing of Pearl Harbor, hoping to be reunited with Horace. Finally, 7 months pregnant, she returned to New Orleans. As a child, she played the piano competitively, and even won an upright as a young teen. She loved larkspurs' bunny faces, the purples of Louisiana irises, and the first narcissus in the spring. She and Horace enjoyed sailboat racing in the Lightning fleet at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club. They enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with their many good friends. In her 60's, she made the front page of the Times Picayune when she chased down a man who grabbed her purse full of cash outside Piggly Wiggly on St. Charles Ave. Ethel was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, and she and Horace spent nearly every weekend and summer "working" in their garden in Waveland. Their house and pool were open to everyone. It was a place of fun, relaxation, and freedom. She spent her last two happy years in Waveland with her daughter Susan. We were all blessed by the love of Janice Labat during that time in Waveland. We would like to thank her for making our mother's last years happier and more comfortable. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis followed by a reception at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Ethel Hyde Strack Thompson died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at her Waveland home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Frederick Strack and Ethel Sincer Hyde, her brother, Henry "Hy" Strack Jr, and her husband of 70 years, Horace A. Thompson Jr. She is survived by their four children, Horace "Topper" Thompson III (Susan); Carolyn Abaunza (Donny); Bruce H. Thompson (Bébé); and Susan Louise Thompson. "Amie" is also survived by eight grandchildren, Charles "Clark" Thompson, Jeffrey Hyde Thompson, Donald "Richard" Abaunza, Jr., Megan Thompson Lovoi, Todd Carrere Thompson, Sheldon Thompson Schmidt, Eric "Jove" Graham and Eliot "Forest" Graham; eighteen great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. Ethel graduated from McMain High School in New Orleans and Newcomb College where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She married Horace in 1941. Newly married and pregnant with Topper, she followed Horace to Hawaii where he was stationed as a Marine. He was transferred to the Island of Midway before she was able to join him. She stayed in Hawaii through the bombing of Pearl Harbor, hoping to be reunited with Horace. Finally, 7 months pregnant, she returned to New Orleans. As a child, she played the piano competitively, and even won an upright as a young teen. She loved larkspurs' bunny faces, the purples of Louisiana irises, and the first narcissus in the spring. She and Horace enjoyed sailboat racing in the Lightning fleet at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club. They enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with their many good friends. In her 60's, she made the front page of the Times Picayune when she chased down a man who grabbed her purse full of cash outside Piggly Wiggly on St. Charles Ave. Ethel was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, and she and Horace spent nearly every weekend and summer "working" in their garden in Waveland. Their house and pool were open to everyone. It was a place of fun, relaxation, and freedom. She spent her last two happy years in Waveland with her daughter Susan. We were all blessed by the love of Janice Labat during that time in Waveland. We would like to thank her for making our mother's last years happier and more comfortable. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bay St. Louis followed by a reception at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close