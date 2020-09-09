1/1
Ethel Irving Millien
Ethel Irving Millien, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, La., died in her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Visiting 9 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, until graveside ceremony at 12 noon at First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Melvin Williams, Sr., Pastor. She is survived by her 2 sons David (Liz) Irving and Michael (Denise) Irving; 1 daughter-in-law Judy Irving; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and 7 step-grandchildren; 1 sister Adeline Duvernay; and 1 brother Edward Thompson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Millien; her son Byron Irving; her parents, Bessie Thompson and George Irvin; sister Shirley Irvin; and brother Renee Thompson. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Smoke Bend Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
