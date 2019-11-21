Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Jean Tiner "Eppie" Parker. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Zachary United Methodist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Zachary United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Jean Tiner Parker, "Eppie", 85, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was a florist throughout her adult life and shared her love of floral arranging by creating beautiful flower arrangements for weddings and the homes of many friends and family members. In earlier years she and her husband, Hamilton Parker, were co-owners of Parker's Florist in Zachary and Clinton, and in later years, owned Parkwood Greenhouses in Zachary. Eppie loved spending time with her family, who meant the world to her. Later, she worked as a Court Clerk for the Baton Rouge City Court and the Zachary City Court. There will be a visitation at the Zachary United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 am until funeral services at 12 Noon, conducted by Dr. Rev. Ralph Ford and assisted by Pastor Ricky Willis. Burial will be at Redwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Slaughter, LA. She is survived by two daughters, Laura Bess "Bessie" Parker Browning and husband Jeff of Greenwell Springs, LA; Gaylin Parker Corpora and husband Gaspar of Metairie, LA; one son, Lawrence Thomas Parker of Zachary, LA; five grandchildren: Cari Browning Warfel, Sara Browning, Suzanne Corpora, Parker Corpora, and Barrett Parker; two great-grandchildren Sophia Warfel and John Warfel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Hamilton C. Parker; her parents, Thomas Morgan Tiner and Bessie Coffman Tiner; brothers Norwood Tiner, Charlie Tiner, Munro Tiner, and sister Estelle Tiner Montegudo; grandson Thomas Coffman Parker; and daughter-in-law Dona Kent Parker. She was a member of the Zachary United Methodist Church. The family wishes to express their thanks to Oakwood Assisted Living in Zachary and Zachary Manor Nursing Home. They would also like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Fidelis Care V in Baton Rouge for their loving care in her final weeks. Memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue shelter of your choice. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at Ethel Jean Tiner Parker, "Eppie", 85, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was a florist throughout her adult life and shared her love of floral arranging by creating beautiful flower arrangements for weddings and the homes of many friends and family members. In earlier years she and her husband, Hamilton Parker, were co-owners of Parker's Florist in Zachary and Clinton, and in later years, owned Parkwood Greenhouses in Zachary. Eppie loved spending time with her family, who meant the world to her. Later, she worked as a Court Clerk for the Baton Rouge City Court and the Zachary City Court. There will be a visitation at the Zachary United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 am until funeral services at 12 Noon, conducted by Dr. Rev. Ralph Ford and assisted by Pastor Ricky Willis. Burial will be at Redwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Slaughter, LA. She is survived by two daughters, Laura Bess "Bessie" Parker Browning and husband Jeff of Greenwell Springs, LA; Gaylin Parker Corpora and husband Gaspar of Metairie, LA; one son, Lawrence Thomas Parker of Zachary, LA; five grandchildren: Cari Browning Warfel, Sara Browning, Suzanne Corpora, Parker Corpora, and Barrett Parker; two great-grandchildren Sophia Warfel and John Warfel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Hamilton C. Parker; her parents, Thomas Morgan Tiner and Bessie Coffman Tiner; brothers Norwood Tiner, Charlie Tiner, Munro Tiner, and sister Estelle Tiner Montegudo; grandson Thomas Coffman Parker; and daughter-in-law Dona Kent Parker. She was a member of the Zachary United Methodist Church. The family wishes to express their thanks to Oakwood Assisted Living in Zachary and Zachary Manor Nursing Home. They would also like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Fidelis Care V in Baton Rouge for their loving care in her final weeks. Memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue shelter of your choice. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close