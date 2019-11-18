Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Blake Retirement Community 9511 Creekview Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel Joyce Carpenter of Baton Rouge, LA died at age 83, peacefully at home in her sleep on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Carpenter; her daughter, Susan Carpenter Sims; her grandchildren, June Amber, Emma, Graeme, and Eliana; and her great-grandchildren, Aamon, Dante, and Luna. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Emerson; and her son, Kenneth Scott Carpenter. Joyce was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, and married Michael there in 1964. They moved to Toronto, Ontario in 1972 and then to Baton Rouge in 1982, where she spent the rest of her life. Joyce was a highly active and well-beloved member of her community who contributed her considerable energy and talent to a variety of groups and organizations, including the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Baton Rouge British Club, Bocage Racquet Club, and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a woman of much creativity, thoughtfulness, loyalty, and humor, and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Blake Retirement Community at 9511 Creekview Dr., Baton Rouge.

