Ethel Kiesel Ruh, 96, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1923. Grannie, as many knew her, was a resident of Baton Rouge. She is survived by four children Russell Ruh, Jr. (Tammy), Denise Overton (Brent), David Ruh, Craig Ruh (Dorothy), ten grandchildren; Jonathan Ruh (Megan), Stephanie Melancon (Jonathon), Brittany Tricou Heikes (Brad), Stephen Buuck (Tiffany), Jeremy Buuck (Nicole), Ashley Ruh, Mallory Ruh, Morgan Ruh, Brandon Ruh (Jaimee) and Austin Ruh. Grannie was especially proud of her nine great grandchildren, Brenna Tricou, Ainsley Buuck, Lexi Buuck, Jaxx Ruh, Lilly Ruh, Mason Buuck, Connor Buuck, Grant Conway and Evan Ruh. Special cousin, Diane Piccolo (Mike) of New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ethel Kiesel, a son Nathan Ruh and grandson Kevin Ruh. "You left us many beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although, we cannot see you, you are always at our side. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill." Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. Resthaven Funeral Home (Sunset Gardens), 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019