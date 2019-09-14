The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Ruh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Kiesel Ruh


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Kiesel Ruh Obituary
Ethel Kiesel Ruh, 96, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1923. Grannie, as many knew her, was a resident of Baton Rouge. She is survived by four children Russell Ruh, Jr. (Tammy), Denise Overton (Brent), David Ruh, Craig Ruh (Dorothy), ten grandchildren; Jonathan Ruh (Megan), Stephanie Melancon (Jonathon), Brittany Tricou Heikes (Brad), Stephen Buuck (Tiffany), Jeremy Buuck (Nicole), Ashley Ruh, Mallory Ruh, Morgan Ruh, Brandon Ruh (Jaimee) and Austin Ruh. Grannie was especially proud of her nine great grandchildren, Brenna Tricou, Ainsley Buuck, Lexi Buuck, Jaxx Ruh, Lilly Ruh, Mason Buuck, Connor Buuck, Grant Conway and Evan Ruh. Special cousin, Diane Piccolo (Mike) of New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ethel Kiesel, a son Nathan Ruh and grandson Kevin Ruh. "You left us many beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although, we cannot see you, you are always at our side. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill." Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. Resthaven Funeral Home (Sunset Gardens), 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now