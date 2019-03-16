Ethel LeDuff Morales Stewart, a resident of Harbor City, CA and a native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2019. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Morales, grandson Andre and granddaughter Aaliyah, a brother, three sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband Ralph Leonard Stewart, parents, two sisters, and four brothers. Memorial celebration services of her life and legacy are pending arrangements in both Harbor City, CA and Baton Rouge, LA. Donate www.gofundme.com in Loving Memory of Ethel Stewart.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019