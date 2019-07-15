Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Ethel Lee Broussard, 80, the former Ethel Lee Matte. Mrs. Broussard, a long-time resident of Lawtell, La, died Sunday afternoon, July 14 at her residence. Father Austin Leger will conduct the services with interment following in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Hwy 35 north of Church Point. Survivors include her husband, Edwin Broussard of Lawtell; two sons, Kurt Broussard of Prairieville, La and fiancée Marilyn Walker of Central, La and James Brousard and wife Rachel of Zachary, LA; two brothers, George Matte and wife Ethel of Church Point and Donald Matte and wife Donna of Prairieville; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Emmalina Young Matte; a son, Dewayne Broussard and two sisters, Diane Miller and Gloria Andrepont. The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 16 and continue from 8:00 A.M. Wednesday until the time of the services. A recitation of the Rosary will be held there at 6:30 P.M. Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Carroll Gunter, Cody Redditt and James and Kurt Broussard. Devoted to her family, Mrs. Broussard loved to cook, bake (especially her famous strawberry and pecan pies), crochet, cross-stitch and "go to the Casino". She will truly be missed by her extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Nicole and Cookie. Arrangements are being handled by Guidry Funeral Home, Inc.; 219 N. Broadway, Church Point, LA (337) 684-5488. View the obituary and guest book on-line at guidryfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019