Ethel Lee Matthews
Ethel Lee Matthews, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020, at the age of 99. She was a Licensed Beautician until the age of 96, a Member of Beauticians Local #87 and Louisiana State Beauticians Association for many years. Her passion was gardening and cooking. Survived by daughters, Gerry M. Bolden and Peggy Ford (Joe); son, Gregory Matthews (Kathy); 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Leonard Bolden, Jr.; 5 brothers; 6 sisters. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Interment Hickory Grove Garden of Memory, St. Francisville, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
Thinking of you during this time of bereavement.
Cynthia Jenkins
Family
