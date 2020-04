Ethel Lee Matthews, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020, at the age of 99. She was a Licensed Beautician until the age of 96, a Member of Beauticians Local #87 and Louisiana State Beauticians Association for many years. Her passion was gardening and cooking. Survived by daughters, Gerry M. Bolden and Peggy Ford (Joe); son, Gregory Matthews (Kathy); 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Leonard Bolden, Jr.; 5 brothers; 6 sisters. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Interment Hickory Grove Garden of Memory, St. Francisville, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.