A resident of Gonzales, departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence, She was 74. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm. and on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9am until service time 11am at Hambricks Family Mortuary conducted by Sis. Deidre Carter. Interment in I Walk By Faith Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Johnny W. Norman, a daughter, Yolanda LeBlanc (Arthur), and a son, Johnny Norman (Danitria), three grandsons: Jonathan Norman, Jalen Norman, and Trey LeBlanc. One granddaughter, Dania Norman, and one step daughter Destiny Irvin. Two Sisters, Bertha Smith (Frank) and Mary Williams (Willie). Five brothers, Phillip Darville, Louis Darville (Barbara), Samuel Darville (Jacqueline), Leroy Darville (Mary), and Wayne Darville (Linda). Four brothers in law, Edgar Norman (Carol), Willie Norman (Dorothy), James Norman (Sharon), and Kenny Norman (Alicia). Three sisters in laws, Jannie Jackson (Levan), Henrietta Glover (Louis), Geraldine Stephens (Benny) and Sandra Weems (Ray). Three Godchildren Henry Darville, Brandy Darville, and Karen Walker. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Leola Darville, in laws Edgar and Hester Norman, and a constellation of aunts and uncles, and cousins.

