A resident of Paincourtville, Ethel Alsay departed this life on March 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Visiting 9am, Saturday March 16, 2019 at Cannon Baptist Church, Paincourtville until religious services at 11am. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019