Ethel Mae Sims departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 80, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA at 11:30 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.