Ethel Maraist Babin

Ethel Maraist Babin passed away at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 87 with her family by her side. She was a native of St. Martinville, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. A devout Catholic all her life, Ethel was a graduate of The Convent of Mercy High School in St. Martinville, LA and St. Mary's Dominican College in New Orleans, LA. Upon graduation she met the love of her life, Durward Paul Babin Jr. and on January 8, 1955, they were married in the beautiful St. Martin de Tours Church in St. Martinville, LA. They were married for 55 wonderful years until her husband's death in 2010. She is survived by her six children: Durward P. Babin III of Oakland Park, FL; Patrick H. Babin of Miami, FL; George J. Babin (Barrie) of Jackson, LA; Phyllis B. Hartlage of Baton Rouge, LA; Linda P. Babin of Baton Rouge, LA, & Jennifer L. Babin of Prairieville, LA; grandchildren, Aimee H. Kuhlman (Kevin) of Arlington, VA; Elena L. Legendre (Reeve) of Athens, GA; and her most precious great-grandchildren, Durward T. Kuhlman & Edith A. Kuhlman, who brought the most joy to her in her final days. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Durward P. Babin Jr.; her parents, Patrick Henry Maraist & Aimee Voorhies Maraist; brothers, Lt. Patrick H. Maraist Jr., Dr. Robert J. Maraist, Dr. Francis B. Maraist, and Dr. David V. Maraist. She was a world traveler, an avid reader, a lover of crossword puzzles, an exercise enthusiast but most of all she was committed to her faith never missing daily mass until she was physically unable. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Father Clifton Hill for his spiritual guidance and prayers. Also, the family would like to extend their gratitude to Anna Lee, Christine, Cinder, Ella, Joyce, Lillie, & Sherri who all took such loving care of their mother. A private service was held for the immediate family on November 15, 2019. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may do so at either St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or St. Martin de Tours Church, P.O. Drawer 10, St. Martinville, LA 70582.

