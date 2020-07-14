Ethel Marie Brown departed this life on July 13, 2020. She was born to Georgia Wilson and Spencer Pidgeon on September 5, 1938, in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. She was a retired Food Service Supervisor at Louisiana State University and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted and loving grandchildren Rhonda Allmon, Darrell Irwin, Jr., and Raymond Allmon, all of Baton Rouge, LA; four great-grandchildren who were the apple of her eye Kristopher Allmon, Kaleb Allmon, Kayden Irwin, and Kynnedi Irwin; a special niece Sonya Gaines of Houston, TX; one sister Brenda Collins of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers Johnny Wilson (Evelyn) and Irvin Wilson (Gilda) all of Baton Rouge, LA; and an aunt Dorothy Barrow of Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband James (Poppa) Irvin; her son Darrell Irwin, Sr.; her mother Georgia Wilson; her father Spencer Pidgeon; her sister Margie Gaines; her three brothers Allen Wilson, Felton Pidgeon, Charlie Pidgeon; two brother-in-laws Norman Gaines and Walter Collins. Private visitation at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home in Baton Rouge at 10 a.m. on July 16, 2020, until Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge.

