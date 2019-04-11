Ethel Marie "ReRe" Henderson Brown departed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at The Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. She was 73, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Co- Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in Allen Chapel AME Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Marie Henderson "ReRe" Brown.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019