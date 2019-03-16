Ethel Ray Pagan, 79, a native of Clinton and resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, made her transition on Fri, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, March 18th from 10a.m. until religious services at 11am at Berean Seven Day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, two sons, Madison Burnett and Charles Pagan. Three sisters, Ruby Ramsey, Lena Robertson and Mary Robinson. One granddaughter, Melanie Arambula and two great grandchildren, Marcus and Alexia Arambula, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lelia Robinson, husband, Charles HJ Pagan and siblings, Lorraine Gilbert, Louise Reese, LC Robinson and Pinky Tate. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton,La 225-683-5468
Mercy Funeral Home
11177 Liberty St
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5468
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019