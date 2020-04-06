Ethel Repp Blanchard, 90, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Addis, Louisiana. Ethel was married to John Harry Blanchard for 52 years and is survived by her two sons, Michael Blanchard and wife Wanda Whittington Blanchard, and Wayne Blanchard and wife Martha Gallagher Blanchard, both of Plaquemine; daughter in law, Zella Varnell Blanchard of Addis; three grandchildren, Johnny Blanchard and wife Crystal Hebert Blanchard, Justin Blanchard and wife Katherine Fontenot Blanchard, and Chad Blanchard and wife Amber Hill Blanchard; and five great grandchildren, Sydney and Sophia Blanchard, Beau and Broc Blanchard and Raelyn Blanchard. Ethel was
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020