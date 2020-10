Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethel, departed this life on October 25, 2020. Visitation October 30, 2020 at 9 am until service at 11 am House of Praise , Walker La. Conducted by Rev. Richard Harbor Interment St. Mark Memorial Park, Walker, La. Arrangement Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service FH, Denham Springs, La.

