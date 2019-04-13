Ethel passed away peacefully at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice surrounded by her family at the age of 96. She was a resident of Erwinville, La. Visiting will be at Sharon Baptist Church, Erwinville on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by Pastor Matthew Beisel. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Marie Kent-Braud and husband Patrick, and Edward "Wayne" Kent and wife Marti; grandchildren, Ashley Thibodeaux, Casey O'Neill, Amy McKowen, Morgan Kent Bauer, and Jordan Kent; six great grandchildren; and siblings, Ann Myers, Charley Russe Wofford and Linda Templet. Preceded in death by her husband, Manuel "Mannie" E. Kent, Jr.; and brother, Hilliard F. Wofford, Sr. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
