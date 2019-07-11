Memorial services for Ethlyn Percle Langlois, 90 will be 1pm till 6pm Saturday July 20, 2019 at The Venue on Hwy 431 in St Amant, La. Ethlyn was born April 07, 1929 in Luling, La. to Claude and Bessie Percle and passed from this life July 07, 2019. She was a native of Baton Rouge, La. She married L.J. Langlois and they had three children. She worked as an accountant at Community Coffee for many years until retirement. She loved crawfish, music, dancing, her LSU Tigers, and cooking with the family. She was always her happiest surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, two sisters, one daughter-in-law and one great-grandchild. Survivors include three children Leo Langlois, Bessie Mascarella (Donnie), and Lisa Langlois; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences at www.churchfuneralservices.com; https://www.tributeslides.com/up/207567530376; https://www.inlieuof.com/stamant/ethlynperclelanglois.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 20, 2019