Etta "BB" Starks-Travis 79, passed away peacefully at Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was native of White Castle and a resident of Plaquemine. Viewing is at Roscoe Funeral Home Sunday, May 12, 2019 5pm - 6pm. Visitation is at The City of Refuge White Castle, La., Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9 am to 10:45 am. Religious Service is at 11 am, Pastor Frank Jones III officiating. Interment in Mount Zion Cemetery, White Castle. She is survived by Five sons, 16 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of Service.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019