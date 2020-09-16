Etteen "Sis" Berteau at the age of 91 peacefully left this earth and met Jesus, her husband, and daughter in heaven. She was a Cajun mom of son Glen Berteau, grandmother of Kelli Williams, Christy Johnson, Micah Berteau, Allison Bourgeois, Adam Foy and Jacob Foy. She loved her family, loved to travel, cook, shop, eat out, and grandchildren. A private service will be held for Etteen Berteau. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.