Eual James "Teeny" LeBlanc, 79, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was a 1979 graduate of Gonzales High School, For 60 years he was married to his high school sweetheart Johnnie Melancon LeBlanc whom he loved delivering coffee in bed to each morning. He is survived by his children, Lori Leblanc, Vickie Gautreau (Tim), Trudy Beach (David), Randy LeBlanc (Tracy), Monte Leblanc (Robin); 6 grandchildren, Chris and Johnathon Gautreau, Joseph Gatechair, Rusty Leblanc and Chase and Tyler LeBlanc; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Robert "Bob" LeBlanc (Grace) and Barbara Little (Lynn). He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy J. and Maggie Eliser LeBlanc. He retired at age 55 after 33 years of employment at EI Dupont. He and his sweetheart enjoyed traveling the country and experiencing many different cultures. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. However, archery was his lifelong passion. His archery accomplishments included a silver and bronze medal at the National Senior Games, the Louisiana State Champion from 1972 to 2018, a gold medal at the Greater New Orleans Senior Olympics in 2017. He was the Louisiana Archery "Guru" teaching and answering questions to archers of all ages. Teeny was a modern day McGuiver and would volunteer his time to lend a helping hand when needed or teach anyone – anything. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
