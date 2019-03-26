Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene 'Gene' A. LeJeune. View Sign

Gene passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born on October 11, 1934, in Jennings, LA. He was a former resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and a current resident of Maringouin, LA. Gene enlisted in the US Marines when he was 17 years old and served until 1962. He graduated from LSU in 1971 with a BA and went to work for Exxon Chemical until his retirement in 1989. Gene was also in the cattle business since 1965 with his wife, Jackie, until his death. He built Jackie's Seafood on Brightside Dr. and he worked there after his retirement until his stroke in 1999. Gene is survived by his daughter, Tara J. LeJeune and husband, Ricky L. Jones; son, Kirby LeJeune; grandchildren, Megan R. Humphreys, who was the apple of his eye, and her husband, Christopher, Jordan E. LeJeune-Jones, his little genius, and Sara Powell; great-grandchildren, Londyn R. and Castor R. Humphreys, who he loved more that life itself; brother, Robert A. LeJeune and Louis E. LeJeune; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn V. LeJeune; parents, Amay and Eudia M. LeJeune; brothers, Joseph and Jimmy LeJeune; and sisters, Eula Mae Semmes and Ada Mae Lee. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 10:00AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00AM. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

